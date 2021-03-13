Plus-size Model Qita Moore Lights Up Instagram with Latest Photos

Ghanaian plus-size model Qita Moore has been making the waves in recent days.

This is as a result of the latest photos that she has shared on her Instagram page.

In the beach scene photos sighted by PlugTimes, the Ghanaian video-vixen is seen flaunting a little of her thick skin.

Qita Moore dons a one-piece black swimsuit with a net-themed wear covering the area from her waist to ankle.

The actress and beautician dons a long and thick afro hair to match.

Check the latest photos of plus-size model Qita Moore out:















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments