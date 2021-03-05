Takoradi Girls Kidnappers and Killers Sentenced to Death

The two Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji have been found guilty of kidnapping and killing the four Takoradi girls.

They have subsequently been sentenced to death by hanging.

They have been given 30 days within which they can appeal the sentence.

The two were found guilty by the seven-member jury at the Sekondi High Court on Friday [March 5, 2021] reports Graphic Online’s Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu from Sekondi in the Western Region.

The High Court presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, a Court of Appeal Judge with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, gave the sentence after the 7-member jury found them guilty.

Source: Graphiconline.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments