TRUST ISSUES! Funny Face Sends Words of Caution Across

Comedian Funny Face has had a few words in the direction of the issue of trust among mankind.

According to him, Ghanaians should not to put their hope in anyone but God alone.

He made this known in an Instagram posts, while citing why it is necessary not to rely on any other person.

Funny Face told his fans to desist from putting their hope in human-beings because man can fail them when they need help the most.

He wrote: NEWBEGINNING NEWLIFE STARTINGALLOVERAGAIN 🙏🔥 “ GYE NYAME “ 🙏🔥 Happy yourself in dis life .. never 👎 put ur trust in a man .. something I learnt da hardway in life .. man will fail you big time 🔥🔥🙏🙏🇬🇭🇬🇭🔥 … except JEHOVAH.. HE is and forever will be da only person .. you can put ur trust in , Enjoy ur life .. for life is very short .. we here today .. we gone tomorrow 🔥🙏🙌🇬🇭 “ NIPA NNY3 “ hmmmm !! 🔥🙏 stillllllllllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND “ 🔥🔥

Funny Face has in recent times faced a lot of troubles — including that with his baby mama Vanessa, and Ghana Police.

However, following his two-weeks admission to the psychiatric hospital following a court order, he has reconciled with all entities.

Source: Ben Blay, Contributor | PlugTimes.com, Joymate Daily 360

