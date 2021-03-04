VIDEO: 13-Year-Old Pregnant Girl Who Sells Sachet Water narrates How She Was Rαped

13-year-old Afia has narrated how she was r.aped by a man identified as Emma and has gotten her pregnant.

According to Afia, she was at home when she was called by one man by the name Emma to run an errand for him.

Afia said Emma sent her to buy food and water for him and upon her arrival, he directed her to bring the food to his room.

With his mind full of evil, Emma locked his door, and forcefully slept with Afia, the 13-year-old.

She revealed that the man instructed her not to tell her mother and she never told her until she discovered some signs and symptoms on her.

Afia said she was feeling down most times until one day her mother sent her to a hospital near Komfo Anokye in Kumasi where a scan that showed she was pregnant was conducted.

She also detailed that she told her mother what Emma did to her after her scan result proved to be a sign of pregnancy.

Her mother after she was told what had happened to her daughter made attempts to arrest Emma but he had a forenotice and he took to his heels.

Afia has disclosed that the doctors have told her she will undergo Cesarean section because she has small ribs and hips and she is short.

Recounting how her friends relate to her in school, Afia said she was mocked by many which makes her uncomfortable and has led her to hawk on the street as a sachet water seller.

Afia is the only daughter of her mother’s three children. Her mother has independently raised them after their father passed away some years back.

Watch the video below:

Source: thedistin.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments