Family of Teenage Girl Threatens to Sue Shatta Bandle for Rape and Kidnapping

Tamale-based social media sensation, Shatta Bandle is reported to be treading towards having a brush with the law as the family of a 15-year-old girl is threatening to take him on for allegedly kidnapping and raping their daughter.

Shatta Bandle recently shared a video of himself in bed with a lady on social media and the background story coming out of that video is that the young girl is a 15-year-old he allegedly kidnapped and had sexual intercourse with when he visited Bole for a programme over the weekend.

A supposed uncle of the young girl, Mahama Haruna has taken to his Facebook page to signal the family’s intention to direct legal action against Shatta Bundle over the matter.

“So the only achievement of the self-acclaimed rich man from Tamale called Shatta Bandle when he visited Bole on Saturday 3rd April, 2021 to be part of Aseda Records signing of a musician called Lexicon at the plush Wuripe and Sons Royal Lodge (Bole Dubai) is to rape a little girl (name withheld) that is less than 16 years of age at the hotel. The video of this rape is trending… I’m just wondering why Shatta Bandle will rape a little girl and make a video of it?

“The little girl happens to be the daughter (of) my direct brother. In fact she is a favourite daughter of the family because she was named after our late mother. I just laid my hands on the birth certificate of the little girl and it will be very interesting in court…,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

In a related development however, Shatta Bandle in the early hours of Sunday took to his Instagram page to announce his innocence over the matter.

According to him, he was never in the room alone as at the time of the video recording and that nothing sexual happened between himself and the young girl.

“I didn’t do anything, there’s plenty girls inside the room there and we are doing that snap one by one. Even the time I go, I took my girlfriend go there self,” he explained in pidgin language interlaced with some explicit words whilst bragging about his “wealth” as usual.

Not satisfied by the explanation however, Mahama Haruna, the uncle of the young girl again took to his Facebook page to indicate that Shatta Bandle actually left with the girl back to Tamale and has thus been given an ultimatum to return her to Bole.

“Someone should tell this lilliput that he can continue annoying the family of the 15-year-old girl in Bole that he raped and see what will happen… As I talk the innocent girl is still with Shatta Bandle. Yes he sent her to Tamale today and so can be charged for kidnapping.

“I spoke to the Manager of Shatta Bandle this night and he agreed the small girl is with them.

“We have given Shatta Bandle’s Manager up to 10:00 am tomorrow Monday to produce the little girl or else we know what to do… The Youth of Bole are so annoyed and he can make his inquiries at Bole. I also see this video from this stupid fool; this abnormal human being as an insult on all the people of Bole for saying “see village life”. Who is more of a villager than this idiot called Shatta Bandle?”

It is not yet known whether the girl has been returned home to her family or not.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.