Abeiku Santana lands New Ambassadorial Role with Motion Furniture

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Media mogul, tourism ambassador and Marketing Communications Consult Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey has landed a one-year ambassadorial deal with furniture company, Motion Furniture in Accra.

Motion Furniture agreed on a deal with Abeiku Santana at a brief signing ceremony at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.

Speaking at the signing, the Director of Motion Furniture, Mrs. Bernice Adjei said Abeiku Santana possesses the influence, experience and expertise needed to maximise profit.

“Having worked in the media space for over two decades and having achieved distinguished success in the media and tourism sector,” Mrs Adjei noted, “we believe Abeiku Santana is the right choice to drive our company in the right direction.”

“Abieku Santana, who has provided consultancy and advisory support services to corporate institutions, start-ups and individuals, understands our company goals and focus and with his experience, we deem this new relationship will drive high success and magnificent prospects,” she added.

On the other hand, the newly signed ambassador showed gratitude to Motion Furniture for believing in his brand and choosing to work with him. “I’m grateful to the management of Motion Furniture for making me their number one choice,” he stated. “I hope this relationship lasts.” “I promise to use my experience, influence and all the resources at my disposal to execute my duties as stated in our contract. Thank you once again,” he added.

ABOUT MOTION FURNITURE

Motion Furniture is a specialist in reclining/rising chairs and beds. The company offers a comprehensive range of adjustable chairs and beds to suit all needs. Whether you are simply looking for comfort or perhaps you wish to alleviate your aches and pains, we will have the solution for you. Can you imagine the comfort and relaxation of a stressless body position provided by your luxury adjustable chair or bed at the touch of a button?

An electric adjustable chair or bed is a wise investment to help prevent the pain and discomfort caused by an awkward sitting or sleeping position. Inadequate support while sitting or sleeping creates pressure on different areas of the body, and often a great deal of discomfort.

This pressure on a person’s skeletal frame can be reduced tremendously with the use of an electronic adjustable chair or bed.

At Motion Furniture we believe that everyone deserves a more relaxing chair or bed and the comfort and long-term benefits that come with it.

Why choose Motion Furniture?

Our products are manufactured in the United Kingdom to the highest specification using state of the art German electronics.

Bases and headboards are built in Ghana by skilled craftsmen for maximum customisation.

At Motion Furniture we understand the pressures of today’s fast-paced world and the importance of being able to meet every challenge relaxed, rested and free from pain. They provide unparalleled support enabling muscles to relax fully both before and during sleep.

IG: @motionfurniturelimited

Facebook: Motion Furniture Limited

Contact: 059-3781 8589

SUBMITTED

———————————————————————————————

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.