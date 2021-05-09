Bik!ni Day! Wendy Shay goes Swimming but Needs an Instructor – VIDEO

Wendy Shay has gone swimming to destress, amidst the #FixTheCountryGhana online protests.

The Rufftown Records act also went to the poolside ahead of the release of her forthcoming album.

Cladded in a bright b!kin! wear, Wendy Shay admits she need an instructor to guide her.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, she is seen moving about in the pool.

Check her out:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.