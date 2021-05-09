LIVE STREAMING: Date Rush Season 5, Episode 5

You are watching Date Rush season 5, episode 5 of the popular matchmaking show on TV3.

Tonight, is an all men affair as two (2) ladies hits stage in quest for a date.

Enjoy Date Rush season 5, episode 5 below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

