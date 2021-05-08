LIVE STREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV with Nana Ama McBrown (May 8, 2021)

PlugTimes.com May 8, 2021
United Showbiz UTV McBrown FixTheCountry Matilda Asare

You are watching the live broadcast of “United Showbiz” with Nana Ama McBrown on UTV Ghana.

Tonight, she hosts filmmakers Bill Asamoah, and Matilda Asante. They join regular pundits Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Kofi Asamoah, and Kwame A Plus.

They also discuss #FixTheCountry trend as well the presidential film pitch.

Enjoy the live stream below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

