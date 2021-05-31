Shatta Wale allegedly Disrupts Road Construction in His Neighbourhood – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com May 31, 2021
Shatta Wale road construction

Shatta Wale has reportedly interrupted a road construction exercise that is currently underway in his neighbourhood.

In a video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the vociferous Ghanaian musician complains profusely about the ongoing activity.

This reportedly leads to a squabble with some of the persons working on the road.

Shatta Wale address the nation in what he terms ‘State of the Industry Address” on Wednesday, May 2, 2021.

Watch the video below:

Access the video via Instagram:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

