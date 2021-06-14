Abena Korkor’s Date Rush Appearance Leaves More for People to Talk About – SEE PHOTOS

Nana Abena Korkor Addo makes Date Rush appearance as the season 5 of the popular matchmaking show draws down the curtain.

She received a warmth reception from host Giovani Caleb and all the ten (10) contestants.

The final episode of the season 5 was an assembly of some past contestants of the show.

Donned in her short one-piece red and grey sequin bodycon dress, Abena Korkor‘s Date Rush moment gave viewers more to speak about her figure.

In the end, she was locked in the web of choosing between Raymond and Kofi (Bella’s first date on the show).

Check out photos from Abena Korkor’s time on the Date Rush show out:





Last Wednesday, together with her date Kofi, Nana Abena Korkor Addo made a donation to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital as a way of giving back to the mental health fraternity.

In a related development, fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie was also on the show and he met ten (10) beautiful ladies.

These, again, were contestants on the previous episodes and seasons of the popular matchmaking show.

Elikem Kumordzie made a decision and chose Rose (Khadija), the first date of the barber Man Bossey.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

