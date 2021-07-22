Andre Ayew joins Al Sadd FC

Qatari side Al Sadd announces they have reached an agreement to sign Andre Ayew from Swansea City.

The Ghanaian forward arrives in Doha today to complete the routine procedures, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.

Ayew, 31, will earn around $220,000 a month, and it is tax-free.

He joins the Qatari giants after his contract with Swansea comes to an end.

The Black Stars captain will under the tutelage of coach Xavi Hernandez.

Andre Ayew has had stints in France, Turkey and England.

