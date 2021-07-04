BET Alumni Lilian Blankson is Dead | Sarkodie, Other Stars Mourn Her

Lilian Blankson, a BET Alumni of Ghanaian descent has died, barely a week after the BET Awards 2021 edition was held.

Lilian’s death on Sunday, July 4, 2021 comes as a surprise to many entertainers in Africa.

Until her demise, the former BET Director was a major plug to Ghana’s representation to the BET Awards and to a larger extent, instrumental in creating Africa’s category.

There has been tributes pouring in from Sarkodie, Edem, Wondaboy, Lydia Forson, Margaret Akullo, and many more.

Her last tweet on Twitter reads: “sometimes you have to eat your words, chew your ego, swallow your pride and accept that you are wrong…. It’s not about giving up – It’s called growing up.”

Lilian N. Blankson, aged 46, was also the CEO of LNB Entertainment, an author and content creator.

May her soul rest in peace.

