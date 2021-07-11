D-Black finally Meets Castro’s Dad – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com July 11, 2021
D-Black meets castro dad father 1

D-Black has finally met with the father of Castro, seven  (7) years after the Ghanaian musician went missing.

The Black Avenue Muzik boss who was in Takoradi with his team had to make sure he finds the dad of the ‘Toffee’ crooner.

D-Black engaged in a very hearty conversation with Mr. Tagoe at a private location in the oil city.

He handed him an undisclosed amount of money while wishing the best for the family.

Both Castro and D-black recorded ‘Personal Person’, and ‘Seihor’.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

