DOWNLOAD MP3: Joe Mettle “The Experience” Album

Joe Mettle has finally released his new album dubbed “The Experience”, a homely and reflective compilation featuring his Love Gift Band.

The 13-track masterpiece consists of songs composed in the English, Twi, and Ga dialects, and features melodic contributions from artists spanning the globe.

In June 2021, the multi award-winning Ghanaian gospel artist, and worship leader released his debut single “Ye Obua Mi / Help Me” which racked up a whopping 100,000 YouTube views within its first week.

“The Experience” album comes in time to commemorate ten (10) years since Joe Mettle’s first album was birthed.

It also showcases the unique and skillful abilities of his committed backing vocalists, The Love Gift as well as celebrated Gospel artists from around the world.

The album includes popular tracks such as “Yesu Mo” recognized as the feature song showcased in Joe’s much-anticipated wedding video which dropped last year.

It also features collaborations with newly-awarded VGMA’s Male Vocalist of the Year, MOG Music (Track 9: They That Wait), Glass Awards Founder and American gospel artist Michael Stuckey (Tracks 6 & 7: Peace), fellow Ghanaian and vocal powerhouse Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Junior (Track 3: Your Presence), from Nigeria, the eagle, worshipper and revivalist Dunsin Oyekan was featured on (Track 10: Halleluyah) Star FM radio pastor and worship leader Eric Jeshrun (Track 8: How Excellent).

“The Experience” album which takes listeners on a musical journey of provision, proclamation, positioning, and praise, comes following a truly significant season of increased help, preservation, and grace.

Each song promises to deliver a reflective, prophetic and encouraging experience upon listening, all while placing the message of Christ directly inside the hearts and homes of any and every listener.

Joe Mettle’s fresh and season-specific sound is released with the accompaniment of a rich video series that reiterates the very power of worshipping God simplistically, from within your home.

The album is available for download and streaming on all digital platforms and media outlets.

STREAM ALBUM HERE

