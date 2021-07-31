EMY Africa Awards 2021 Nominees – Full List

The EMY Africa Awards 2021 nominees have been announced at an august ceremony in Accra, Ghana.

Among the personalities who earned nomination(s) into various categories of the prestigious award scheme include Bernard Avle, Benjamin Azamati, Stonebwoy, and Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

The 6th edition of the annual Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards also saw some outstanding young women being nominated in the “Young Achiever- Female” category.

They include Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Berla Mundi, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Gwyneth Gyimah Addo and Juliet Bawuah.

Check the full list of nominees at EMY Africa Awards 2021 out:

PAV ANSAH COMMUNICATOR AWARD

Bernard Avle

Giovani Caleb

Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Francis Abban

Nathaniel Attoh

MAN OF THE YEAR SPORTS

Benjamin Azamti-Kwaku

Jonathan Mensah

Joseph Paul Amoah

Victor Ampofo

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

Kwabena Offei-Kwadey Nkrumah

Steve French

Wode Maya

Yaw Tog

BRAND OF THE YEAR

Attoh Tetteh

Bohten

Caveman

Lawen Taylor

Skin Gourmet

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Prince David Osei

Adjetey Anang

Mawuli Gavor

Kofi Adjorlolo

Akrobeto Akwasi Boadi

MUSIC MAN OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

Mr. Drew

Kuami Eugene

Kofi Kinaata

King Promise

Kidi

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) – Nineteen57

Michael Akotua Addo – Quophi Akotua

Nana Adu Boateng – Black and Famous

Omoniyi Makun – Yomi Casual

Prince Sackey Tawiah – Toe Talks GH

CREATIVE & SUPPORT ARTS AWARD

Francis Y. Brown

Dancegod Lloyd

Gilbert Asante

Kelvin Vincent

Nana Asaase

Prince Kojo Hilton

Tony Prince Tomety

YOUNG ACHIEVER – FEMALE

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa

Berla Mundi

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Gwyneth Gyimah Addo

Juliet Bawuah

YOUNG ACHIEVER – MALE

Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Farouk Khailann

Mr. Eazi

Richie Mensah

Shadrack O. Frimpong

To vote for your favourite nominee, visit www.emyafrica.com/voting, like the post on Instagram: @emyafrica, text EMY plus name of preferred nominee and category to short code 1393.

