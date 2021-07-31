EMY Africa Awards 2021 Nominees – Full List
The EMY Africa Awards 2021 nominees have been announced at an august ceremony in Accra, Ghana.
Among the personalities who earned nomination(s) into various categories of the prestigious award scheme include Bernard Avle, Benjamin Azamati, Stonebwoy, and Sadiq Abdulai Abu.
The 6th edition of the annual Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards also saw some outstanding young women being nominated in the “Young Achiever- Female” category.
They include Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Berla Mundi, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), Gwyneth Gyimah Addo and Juliet Bawuah.
Check the full list of nominees at EMY Africa Awards 2021 out:
PAV ANSAH COMMUNICATOR AWARD
Bernard Avle
Giovani Caleb
Dan Kwaku Yeboah
Francis Abban
Nathaniel Attoh
MAN OF THE YEAR SPORTS
Benjamin Azamti-Kwaku
Jonathan Mensah
Joseph Paul Amoah
Victor Ampofo
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
Kwabena Offei-Kwadey Nkrumah
Steve French
Wode Maya
Yaw Tog
BRAND OF THE YEAR
Attoh Tetteh
Bohten
Caveman
Lawen Taylor
Skin Gourmet
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Prince David Osei
Adjetey Anang
Mawuli Gavor
Kofi Adjorlolo
Akrobeto Akwasi Boadi
MUSIC MAN OF THE YEAR
Stonebwoy
Mr. Drew
Kuami Eugene
Kofi Kinaata
King Promise
Kidi
DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) – Nineteen57
Michael Akotua Addo – Quophi Akotua
Nana Adu Boateng – Black and Famous
Omoniyi Makun – Yomi Casual
Prince Sackey Tawiah – Toe Talks GH
CREATIVE & SUPPORT ARTS AWARD
Francis Y. Brown
Dancegod Lloyd
Gilbert Asante
Kelvin Vincent
Nana Asaase
Prince Kojo Hilton
Tony Prince Tomety
YOUNG ACHIEVER – FEMALE
Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa
Berla Mundi
Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)
Gwyneth Gyimah Addo
Juliet Bawuah
YOUNG ACHIEVER – MALE
Sadiq Abdulai Abu
Farouk Khailann
Mr. Eazi
Richie Mensah
Shadrack O. Frimpong
To vote for your favourite nominee, visit www.emyafrica.com/voting, like the post on Instagram: @emyafrica, text EMY plus name of preferred nominee and category to short code 1393.