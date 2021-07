Fantana is showing no signs of ending her holidays in Dubai anytime soon.

The Ghanaian singer is out again, after visiting a private zoo in the luxury tourist destination.

In the latest information gathered about Fantana by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug, she goes swimming.

In the photos sighted, Fantana dons a two-piece bikini while she stands on the bank of the water front.











