Kris Wu accused of Rape by Chinese girl Du Meizhu

PlugTimes.com July 18, 2021
Kris Wu

Kris Wu has been accused by a Chinese girl Du Meizhu that he raped her and at least 30 underage teenage girls.

Du Meizhu reveals Kris Wu would invite members of his fan club to the hotel to bait them.

The 19-year-old makes this known in an exclusive interview with ‘Wangyi’ while revealing that he would also get them drank and have his way with them.

At the moment, there is no formal statement from Kris Wu‘s team with regards to the developing story.

However, companies have also started privatizing their social media posts with the former EXO member.

Kris Wu

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

