Kris Wu accused of Rape by Chinese girl Du Meizhu

Kris Wu has been accused by a Chinese girl Du Meizhu that he raped her and at least 30 underage teenage girls.

Du Meizhu reveals Kris Wu would invite members of his fan club to the hotel to bait them.

The 19-year-old makes this known in an exclusive interview with ‘Wangyi’ while revealing that he would also get them drank and have his way with them.

Du Meizhu, a 19-year-old Chinese girl, accused that Kris Wu (Wu Yifan) got her and at least 30 girls (including under aged teenagers)in total drunk and raped them respectively. Kris Wu, a used EXO member, aged 31 now, one of the top celebrities in China. pic.twitter.com/lqHpc2qylu — 手不释卷细菌 (@djhanbux) July 18, 2021

At the moment, there is no formal statement from Kris Wu‘s team with regards to the developing story.

However, companies have also started privatizing their social media posts with the former EXO member.

