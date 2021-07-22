My Marriage is on the Verge of Collapse – Nana Yaw Sarfoh laments

Ghanaian presenter Nana Yaw Sarfoh in an interview with Graphic Showbiz revealed that his marriage is on the verge of collapse and as a result, he has not set his eyes on his children in over 2 years.

According to the former “Ghana Beye Yie” host, he never anticipated that his marriage will hit the rocks or be faced with insurmountable marital challenges that would eventually break his home.

Nana Yaw Sarfoh added that although he will not trade his lovely wife for anything, he is currently facing divorce since all attempts to get the marriage back on track have failed.

“My wife left the house over our issues and on October 6 last year, she served me with divorce papers. All my attempts to get the two of us to talk about the issues have proven futile.

“Before she even served me with the divorce papers, my wife had taken our four children away for more than two years. I have searched for them everywhere I thought they could be but I haven’t been able to see them,” he revealed.

Nana Yaw Sarfoh, who now works with Kingdom FM, said life without his wife and children has been hectic but he is coping by the Grace of God.

“Any man who loves his wife and children will definitely feel the pain I am currently going through. The worst part of the situation is my mum passing away when I told her about my divorce.

“I told her over the phone that my wife was divorcing me and about two hours later I was told she was at the hospital but when I arrived there, I found out she was dead,” he said painfully.

Speaking about the lesson he has learnt as far as his marital issues are concerned, Nana Yaw Sarfoh said:

“I am very careful who I choose as my friend. Those I thought I could run to when I am into trouble rather caused my downfall. Can you imagine some men of God with who I shared most of my problems were rather than coaching my wife on how to go about the divorce? Men of God are to be feared,” he stated.

Nana Yaw Sarfoh added that his move from Vision 1 FM to Kingdom FM has done him more good than he had thought.

“I never anticipated I would get more followers but the listeners have proven to me that they are loyal and I thank them for that. Now I am getting closer to my listeners by taking the programme close to them.

“I host my programme at the market centres and the response has been marvellous. I have been to the Madina and Dome markets and couldn’t believe how popular I was. The listeners made me feel I am doing something great,” he added.

Source: ghbase.com