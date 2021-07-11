Sound Sultan Dies at 44

Sound Sultan has been confirmed dead today [Sunday, July 11, 2021].

The Nigerian singer, real name Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi died this morning at the age of 44.

Sound Sultan’s death follows a long battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma, specifically the throat cancer.

He left behind a wife and three (3) children.

This is revealed in a statement signed by Dr. Kayode Fasasi for the Fasasi family.

Sound Sultan, also a basketball executive dies the same day the Nigerian basketball team beat the American side.

