Sound Sultan Dies at 44

PlugTimes.com July 11, 2021
Sound Sultan has been confirmed dead today [Sunday, July 11, 2021].

The Nigerian singer, real name Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi died this morning at the age of 44.

Sound Sultan’s death follows a long battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma, specifically the throat cancer.

He left behind a wife and three (3) children.

This is revealed in a statement signed by Dr. Kayode Fasasi for the Fasasi family.

Sound Sultan, also a basketball executive dies the same day the Nigerian basketball team beat the American side.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

