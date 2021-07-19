Tracklist to EXO’s D.O’s 1st Mini Album ‘Empathy’ Revealed

SM Entertainment unveils the tracklist for ‘Empathy’, the first mini album of EXO member D.O.

It is an 8-track EP with tracks like “Rose”, “I’m gonna love you” feat. Wonstein, “My Love”, “It’s Love”, “Dad”, and “I’m Fine”.

It also comes with two bonus tracks which are the English version to “Rose” and “Si Fueras Mia”, a Spanish phrase which means ‘If You Were Mine’.

‘Empathy’ by EXO‘s D.O. will be available on all digital streaming platforms in 26th July 2021 at 6pm KST.

This is made known by SM Entertainment via their official social media accounts.

⦿

