VIDEO: BA United Fans chase Referee Maxwell Hansen after Awarding a Penalty to RTU

Referee Maxwell Hansen had to run for his life following a chase from some BA United fans, as a result of a penalty awarded to RTU.

The Sunyani Coronation Park, home to BA United was the centre of attraction for the Division One League match.

Maxwell Hansen fell on the ground in the process and was assaulted by the irate fans who believed it wasn’t a penalty.

He rescinded his decision, however, players from RTU also had to withdraw from playing the game.

Fans of BA United have taken to the streets reportedly burning down structures belonging to RTU fans in Sunyani because of the events of Sunday’s game.

