VIDEO: BA United Fans chase Referee Maxwell Hansen after Awarding a Penalty to RTU

PlugTimes.com July 4, 2021
ref maxwell hanson rtu ba united beaten chase assault

Referee Maxwell Hansen had to run for his life following a chase from some BA United fans, as a result of a penalty awarded to RTU.

The Sunyani Coronation Park, home to BA United was the centre of attraction for the Division One League match.

Maxwell Hansen fell on the ground in the process and was assaulted by the irate fans who believed it wasn’t a penalty.

He rescinded his decision, however, players from RTU also had to withdraw from playing the game.

Fans of BA United have taken to the streets reportedly burning down structures belonging to RTU fans in Sunyani because of the events of Sunday’s game.

ref maxwell hanson rtu ba united beaten chase assault

plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Ghana Football Awards 2021 winners

2021 Ghana Football Awards Winners Announced – See Full List

July 4, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS: Hearts of Oak 1 vs 0 Asante Kotoko (#SuperClash)

June 27, 2021

WATCH LIVE: PGA Tour Round 4 at TPC River Highlands

June 27, 2021
Germany Hungary euro 2020 highlights

EURO 2020: Germany 2 vs 2 Hungary – GOALS + HIGHLIGHTS

June 23, 2021
Back to top button
Close