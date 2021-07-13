VIDEO: Moesha Boduong attempts Suicide

Moesha Boduong’s attempt to kill herself has been foiled by some mechanics in her neighbourhood.

A footage of the actress on top of an uncompleted building has popped up, and it is nerve-wrecking.

Moesha narrates how the guys rushed to the top of the building in order to save her, prior to her attempt to jump off.

At a point, she is heard saying that different spirit around the world follows her because of her escapades, before she became born-again.

“Because of the sins we’ve done in the past and the people that we’ve been with and where we’ve been, the world has different spirit all around,” she says.

Serious oo. Moesha attempts suicide? pic.twitter.com/fZDmxuWvX4 — Yaw Plug (@YawPlug_GH) July 13, 2021

Moesha Boduong also adds that turning to Christ is never easy.

