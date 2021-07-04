VIDEO: Sarkodie Shines On with a Superb Rap Tribute/Dirge

PlugTimes.com July 4, 2021
Sarkodie Tribute Dirge Okyere Boateng Dad Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The burial service for Barima Okyere Boateng, the late dad of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko will continue to ring the bell in the minds of many.

Definitely Sarkodie‘s tribute/dirge performed in a form of rap is the real deal.

The Ghanaian rapper raps in his local dialect Twi as the church choir sings “Oye”, a song loved by the late Barima Okyere Darko.

It is arguably the first known tribute performed in a form of rap, by any Ghanaian music act.

Watch his performance below:

Sarkodie Tribute Dirge Okyere Boateng Dad Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

