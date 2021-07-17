Wendy Shay removes All 15 Piercings on her Body – VIDEO

Wendy Shay has removed all the fifteen (15) piercing on her body as she continues to reshape herself in the music industry.

The Ghanaian musician’s purging of the piercing also comes in the wake her moves to churn out a new sound.

Wendy Shay has removed all on her belly button, ears and all other places of her body.

The RuffTown Records act enjoyed a rapid growth in Ghana’s music industry, with some fine records and racy image.

Reacting to this, she says that period was just for a phase, however, she wants to start everything afresh.

She has also told Ola Michael on Neat 100.9 FM that she is doing this to please God and not people.

Wendy Shay is currently promoting her ‘Shayning Star’ album.

