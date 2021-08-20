Abena Korkor Covers it Up in Elegant Gown – SEE PHOTOS

Nana Abena Korkor Addo makes a bold statement as she covers it up, this time, in the photos shared.

The Founder of Psychosocial Africa looks all blazing in the ivory coloured elegant gown.

Set in the woods, Abena Korkor wears a beautiful smile in these special moments.

These photos comes, weeks after several photos and videos of her in quite comprising positions went viral.

Although some of these images were for promotional purposes, social media users misconstrued, by any means possible.

Nana Abena Korkor Addo tags these photos as “Ruler of her territory”, “Bold”, “Fearless” and “Aquarius Queen”.

