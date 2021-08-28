Maame Serwaa makes Bold Statement with Her Hourglass Shape

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa

Maame Serwaa sends a message across courtesy her new hourglass shape, which is become the talk of time.

The busty Ghanaian actress has been able to transform her b0dy into [close to a] perfect one.

Maame Serwaa has achieves this while staying away from social media, new acting roles, etc.

READ ALSO: My Market is Expensive; I Can’t Date a Broke Man — BBNaija star Tacha

A new video of the actress, real name Clara Amoateng Benson doing the cat-walking, few days after her birthday has got everyone talking.

Many netizens are very elated about the new Maame Serwaa; however, it may take one a second or two to identify who this person is.

Check her out:

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

