Maame Serwaa makes Bold Statement with Her Hourglass Shape

Maame Serwaa sends a message across courtesy her new hourglass shape, which is become the talk of time.

The busty Ghanaian actress has been able to transform her b0dy into [close to a] perfect one.

Maame Serwaa has achieves this while staying away from social media, new acting roles, etc.

A new video of the actress, real name Clara Amoateng Benson doing the cat-walking, few days after her birthday has got everyone talking.

Many netizens are very elated about the new Maame Serwaa; however, it may take one a second or two to identify who this person is.

Check her out:



⦿

