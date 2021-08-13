Photos of Serwaa Amihere Le@ked

PlugTimes.com August 13, 2021
Serwaa Amihere leaked video nde

Photos of Serwaa Amihere has been le@ked by a Snapchat user amid recent allegation against her.

Serwaa is seen in a bra on top of a waist trainer(corset), in the photos, screenshotted from a video.

This is shared by a SnapChat user with the account name identified as Bombshelli Sel.

According to this user, the video which is yet to be leaked was sent to three (3) different politicians.

The user also adds that people are in the DM, asking not to le@k the video.

Check the photos out:

Serwaa Amihere leaked video nde
Serwaa Amihere leaked video nde
Serwaa Amihere leaked video nde

Source: PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

MTV Video Music Awards VMAs 2021 Nominees nominations

MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021 Nominees Announced – Full List

August 12, 2021
Seungri sentence guilty

Seungri Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Mediating Prostitution

August 12, 2021
Popcaan

Popcaan announces Ghana as Host Country for His Next Album Launch

August 12, 2021
Beverly Afaglo house fire money properties gofundme

Video of Beverly Afaglo bragging About Having a Lot of Money and Properties Pops Up

August 12, 2021
Back to top button
Close