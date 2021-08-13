Univ. Graduate Takes her Life for Reportedly Failing One of Her Course Exams

The burden of failure was too heavy for a fresh University graduate to bear and as a result, reportedly took her life after failing one of her course papers.

Oshokoya Deborah Ayomikun of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TUSED) in Nigeria died after taking a poisonous substance suspected to be a snipper.

According to reports by several Nigerian news portals, it was gathered that she allegedly took her own life because of a possible extra year due to carryover in one of her final year courses.

TASUED SUG President, Comr Rabiu Sodiq, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, August 11, advised students against taking such drastic action no matter the challenges life throws their ways.

“It is highly understandable when life brings a lot of burden upon us. Sometimes we get so discouraged, frustrated and unhappy. Truth is, life struggles are inevitable and because every problem has a solution, this too shall pass. Please stay alive,” he wrote.

“The moment you start thinking about suicide; just abort mission! Suicide does not only end your dreams, it ends the dreams of those attached to you. Say No To Suicide” he added.











