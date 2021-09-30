Bella of Date Rush sparks Marriage Rumors with Wedding Photos

PlugTimes.com September 30, 2021
Date Rush Bella wedding photos marry marriage

Date Rush’s Bella reportedly marries as her beautiful wedding photos pops up online.

The rumored holy matrimony photos is already receiving a buzz from, among her fans on Instagram.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, Bella is seen in a white wedding gown, seated on the couch as she poses for those special moments.

READ ALSO: Who Wins Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021?

She beams with an infectious smile in all these photos.

Where as some believe Bella is now married and congratulated her, others opine it is only a photoshoot for a fashion brand.

The former contestant of Date Rush‘s other half is not seen in these photos and the shots leave no room to see her wedding ring.

READ ALSO: It’s Embarrassing Seeing Celebrities Pose with New iPhones – Efia Odo scolds Nana Aba, Tracey Boakye, Others

Check the rumored wedding photos of Date Rush‘s Bella out:

Date Rush Bella wedding photos marry marriage
Date Rush Bella wedding photos marry marriage
Date Rush Bella wedding photos marry marriage

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

MUCON 2021 10th anniversary concert

LIVE: MU:CON 2021 X | 10th Anniversary Concert

September 30, 2021
Shugatiti crochet dress

Shugatiti: I’m Sweet in the Middle + Alluring Crochet Dress

September 30, 2021
Jamie Spears suspension conservator Britney Spears

Court Suspends Jamie Spears as Britney Spear’s Conservator

September 29, 2021
Coldplay Mu Universe BTS Music Video

VIDEO PREMIERE: Coldplay – My Universe ft. BTS

September 29, 2021
Back to top button
Close