Bella of Date Rush sparks Marriage Rumors with Wedding Photos

Date Rush’s Bella reportedly marries as her beautiful wedding photos pops up online.

The rumored holy matrimony photos is already receiving a buzz from, among her fans on Instagram.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, Bella is seen in a white wedding gown, seated on the couch as she poses for those special moments.

She beams with an infectious smile in all these photos.

Where as some believe Bella is now married and congratulated her, others opine it is only a photoshoot for a fashion brand.

The former contestant of Date Rush‘s other half is not seen in these photos and the shots leave no room to see her wedding ring.

Check the rumored wedding photos of Date Rush‘s Bella out:







