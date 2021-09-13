BTS wins Big at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)
BTS wins three (3) at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held in New York City, USA on Sunday.
The South Korean Boy Band won in the ‘Best K-Pop’, ‘Best Group’ and ‘Song of the Summer’ categories for their song ‘Butter’.
These wins by BTS are out of the five (5) nominations they earned.
They faced stiff competition from Twice, BlackPink, and more in the various categories.
💜 @BTS_twt is your #VMA Group of the Year!!!!!! 💜 pic.twitter.com/1VoqJoGdTu
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2021
Due to COVID-19 related issues, BTS were not able to attend the live event which was hosted by Doja Cat.
However, an appreciation video of the group was aired.