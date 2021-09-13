BTS wins Big at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

PlugTimes.com September 13, 2021
BTS

BTS wins three (3) at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held in New York City, USA on Sunday.

The South Korean Boy Band won in the ‘Best K-Pop’, ‘Best Group’ and ‘Song of the Summer’ categories for their song ‘Butter’.

These wins by BTS are out of the five (5) nominations they earned.

READ ALSO: MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021 Nominees Announced – Full List

They faced stiff competition from Twice, BlackPink, and more in the various categories.

Due to COVID-19 related issues, BTS were not able to attend the live event which was hosted by Doja Cat.

However, an appreciation video of the group was aired.

BTS

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Princess Shyngle

Princess Shyngle Steps Out Half-N@ked – WATCH VIDEO

September 13, 2021

Starla Jo perfects Eye-catching Body Goals – SEE PHOTOS

September 13, 2021
2021 MTV Video Music Awards winners performance aftershow

WATCH LIVE: 2021 VMAs Aftershow

September 13, 2021
Nana GMB 2021

Nana Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

September 13, 2021
Back to top button
Close