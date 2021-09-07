Every Junky has Yellow Teeth – Afia Schwar jabs Ayisha Modi Again

Afia Schwarzenegger tells Ayisha Modi every junky has a yellow teeth, via a the latest post she has shared.

In some not-so-cool screenshots from Ayisha Modi‘s Instagram live session, Afia Schwarzenegger shares one which shows the area around the former’s teeth and gum.

These photos accompanies the caption which reads: “Every junky is got a yellow teeth.. End of Ayisha Modi Part 1. SAY NO TO DRVGS (METH).”

This follows Ayisha Modi‘s recent outing to the African Most Beautiful USA beauty pageant which saw her in a loose jumpsuit with her adorable daughter.

Ayisha Modi on the other hand has been throwing shots at Afia Schwarzenegger.

Once very good friends, their relationship has turned sour and both of them have been at each others throat for some time now.

