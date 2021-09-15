Prince Kpokogiri is a Professional Blackmailer and Met Tonto Dikeh a Month after Release from Prison – Doris Ogala Claims

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokogiri is a professional blackmailer, Nollywood actress Doris Ogala alleges.

According to Doris, Prince only met Tonto Dikeh just a month after he came out of prison.

The scandalous allegations against the immediate ex-boyfriend of Tonto Dikeh comes amid the recent brouhaha surrounding their now sour relationship.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a lengthy video dedicated to Prince Kpokogiri as she dragged his name into the mud after dumping her colleague actress.

Doris Ogala stated Tonto‘s ex-boyfriend makes money from top-notch personalities in government.

In the video, Doris also disclosed that Prince Kpokogiri paid a blog to release the voice note of Tonto Dikeh begging him which went viral.

According to her, Tonto Dikeh invested a lot into the relationship but things took the wrong turn saying that Prince is owing to the actress two million naira.

