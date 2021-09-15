Prince Kpokogiri is a Professional Blackmailer and Met Tonto Dikeh a Month after Release from Prison – Doris Ogala Claims

PlugTimes.com September 15, 2021
Prince Kpokogiri Tonto Dikeh Doris Ogala

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokogiri is a professional blackmailer, Nollywood actress Doris Ogala alleges.

According to Doris, Prince only met Tonto Dikeh just a month after he came out of prison.

The scandalous allegations against the immediate ex-boyfriend of Tonto Dikeh comes amid the recent brouhaha surrounding their now sour relationship.

SEE PHOTOS: Starla Jo perfects Eye-catching Body Goals

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a lengthy video dedicated to Prince Kpokogiri as she dragged his name into the mud after dumping her colleague actress.

Doris Ogala stated Tonto‘s ex-boyfriend makes money from top-notch personalities in government.

In the video, Doris also disclosed that Prince Kpokogiri paid a blog to release the voice note of Tonto Dikeh begging him which went viral.

READ ALSO: Recording Academy announces Upcoming Interview with Ghana’s Sarkodie

According to her, Tonto Dikeh invested a lot into the relationship but things took the wrong turn saying that Prince is owing to the actress two million naira.

Prince Kpokogiri Tonto Dikeh Doris Ogala

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

sarkodie recording academy

Recording Academy announces Upcoming Interview with Ghana’s Sarkodie

September 14, 2021
Princess Shyngle

Princess Shyngle Steps Out Half-N@ked – WATCH VIDEO

September 13, 2021
BTS

BTS wins Big at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

September 13, 2021

Starla Jo perfects Eye-catching Body Goals – SEE PHOTOS

September 13, 2021
Back to top button
Close