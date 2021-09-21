Sakawa Boy Caught Red-handed while Attempting to Behead Girlfriend – PHOTO

A sakawa boy has been arrested by the police after being caught in broad day light while trying to cut his girlfriend’s head for alleged money rituals.

The female identified as a student of the Niger Delta University in Wilberforce Island in Bayelsa State, Nigeria was reduced by the youth in Ogbobiri community.

According to reports, the yahoo boy lured his victim with money, dated her, and finally wanted to use her for rituals.

The lady was spotted lying down in a bush on the Ogobiri-Toruebeni drive in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The sakawa/yahoo boy has since been handed over to the Nigeria Police to assist in further investigations.

