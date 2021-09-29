Shatta Wale reacts to ‘Shot to Death’ Prophecy

Shatta Wale reacts to the prophecy of being shot to death in October 2021.

This comes hours after Jesus Ahuofe revealed he will be killed on 18th October 2021, a date which corresponds to that of late Lucky Dube.

In his reaction the killing prophecy, he shares a screenshot of PlugTimes.com‘s link to the story with the title “Shatta Wale Will Be Shot Dead on Oct. 18 – Jesus Ahuofe.”

In his reaction, he thanks the Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah, the Founder of Newlife Kingdom Chapel International for the revelation.

He does so for revealing to him that Sadiq Abdulai Abu wants to shoot him dead. He adds that he will purchase bullet proof and commando dress to thwart any attack.

This is accompanied by the message “Ok I hear I will buy bullet proof and commando dress ..thank you for seeing that Sadik want to shoot me in October.🙏🏻”

Both Shatta Wale and Sadiq, the CEO of 3Music Network, organisers of 3Music Awards have been at each other’s throat for some time now, over the awards.

This comes after the Shatta Movement boss stated that the eleven (11) awards he won in 2019 were given to him because he disapproves Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

