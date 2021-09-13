Starla Jo perfects Eye-catching Body Goals – SEE PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com September 13, 2021
Prev1 of 3
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Serving body-goals the right way has not been a great venture for many influencers.

However, content creator Starla Jo has in recent past till date, steadily make bold statements in this regard.

The Atlanta, GA-based ‘Buns and Basketball’ star continues to serve us some eye-candy body goals.

SEE ALSO: Winners of 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

Starla Jo boasts of an unblemished melanin skin with iconic inks and she attracts attention both on and off the court.

Her gallery suggests she loves to rock black hair — either straight or curly.

Check out some of the best moments of the influencer:

Prev1 of 3
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Princess Shyngle

Princess Shyngle Steps Out Half-N@ked – WATCH VIDEO

September 13, 2021
BTS

BTS wins Big at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

September 13, 2021
2021 MTV Video Music Awards winners performance aftershow

WATCH LIVE: 2021 VMAs Aftershow

September 13, 2021
Nana GMB 2021

Nana Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

September 13, 2021
Back to top button
Close