Akua GMB flaunts Plush Bedroom after Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye tags Her Poor

PlugTimes.com October 2, 2021
Akua GMB room

Akua GMB, the former wife Dr Kwaku Oteng shows her deluxe bedroom amid Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye’s comments of her living in hardship.

Real name Sally Akua Amoakowaa, she dances to Guchi‘s ‘Benzema’ song while making the waist break gesture as she joins the popular TikTok challenge.

One of Akua GMB‘s sons is seen lying on the luxury bed behind her mother while he smiles to what she is doing.

Recently, she noted that material things are not necessary.

Check her out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghana Trends Lord (@plugtimeshq)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
