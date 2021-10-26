Date Rush New Season Audition Starts Nov. 5th – 6th

Auditions for Date Rush is set to be held ahead of an entertaining and dramatic season of the popular matchmaking show.

Auditions will be held on Friday, November 5th and Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at the TV3 Studios in Kanda, Accra.

Producers urge prospective contestants of Date Rush new season to send pictures and details to the contact number 0542448297.

During this process, very deserving and qualifying contestants will be contacted for auditions.

The matchmaking show brings much joy to the homes of many Ghanaians every Sunday when it is aired on TV3.

It is hosted by Giovani Caleb and co-hosted by the ever-gorgeous Anita Akua Akufo.

Despite being a matchmaking show, Date Rush has also discovered many young Ghanaians and developed their craft.

Some have ventured into acting, media and other job areas within the creative arts space.

Popular among them include Ali, Ignatius, Darkoa, Bella, Odo Black (Ayisha), Oye and Shemima.

