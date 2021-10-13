Empress Gifty stuns Netizens with Her Angelic Curves Again – SEE PHOTOS

Persons in the entertainment or pop culture space continue to keep up with their figure, fashion or style.

This has become a necessity as a result of the people they influence in the society.

For many female celebrities, it is a major business for them and some have gone on to sign deals with beauty brands.

In Ghana, the situation is not different from the bigger picture.

Among the Ghanaian female celebrities, looking well formed has arguably been the second important activity on their list, aside craft.

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty has stunned social media, once again, with her looks.

In a photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, she dons a colourful ruched dress which brings out a perfect body shape.

Earlier this year, a video of Empress Gifty with her figure went viral.

Check her latest photos out:

