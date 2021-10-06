Grammys’ Richardine Bartee partners Kalyjay to Bring More African Acts to Kalyjay’s Space

Kalyjay announces collaboration with the Recording Academy’s Richardine Bartee who also doubles as CEO of Gruncake.com on his popular virtual Twitter show ‘Kalyjay’s Space’.

This is communicated in a statement released by Kalyjay Media and dated October 6, 2021.

Part of the communique reads: “equal to this collaborative objective, we are looking forward to having twice the fun and vibe on Kalyjay’s Space with our favorite celebrities not only from Ghana, but from Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, the UK and more.”

Since its inception few weeks ago, the ‘Kalyjay Space’ has hosted a number of musicians including Medikal, Joe Boy, Tiwa Savage, Cina Soul, Mona 4 Reall and many more.

Kalyjay is set to host multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie later today on his ‘Kalyjay’s Space’.

Read the full statement below:

