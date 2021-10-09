Its Swimming Day Out for MzVee! – SEE PHOTO

MzVee is hitting the poolside for a swimming session and we love to see it.

The Ghanaian singer is seen chillaxing at a private location in the city.

MzVee is seen all joyous in the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com.

Churning out classic songs is a hectic one and it comes at a time she releases ‘Coming Home‘ song which features Tiwa Savage.

She rocks a two-piece, orange-coloured b!kini with her vintage dark glasses and natural, black hair to match.

Check MzVee out:

