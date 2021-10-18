Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are Engaged

Love has always been a beautiful thing to behold and finding true love is finding a soulmate in your best friend.

While some people shun away from making their soulmates known during the stage infatuation and enlightenment, others make theirs public from the beginning of the relationship.

Celebrities around the world are not out of this equation and most officially make the world know about their status at the engagement stage of relationship.

Most often than not, fans get to hear about rumors about such relationships with respect to the public display of affection (PDA).

SEE PHOTO: Rihanna stuns Netizens with ‘Woke Up Late’ Post

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally engaged and the world is upbeat about this good news.

The American media personality, and musician have cleared all doubts about their relationship in a beautiful engagement ceremony.

Kourtney and Travis shortened “KRAVIS” engaged on Sunday, October 17, 2021 when the latter emotional proposed to the former.

This special moment in the life of the two love-birds took place at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, USA.

WATCH VIDEO: Adele – Easy On Me

The very romantic scene saw them share good times together in a flower-themed love design with lighted candles around to offer that special feel of love.

These beautiful moments are welcomed by the breeze from the Pacific Ocean.

The private engagement event was attended by close friends, and family.

Kourtney‘s sister Kim Kardashian has shared a video of the two (2) with the caption “KRAVIS FOREVER @kourtneykardash @travisbarker” together with a ring emoji.

Social media is currently inundated with a barrage of goodwill messages from fans of both Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

CONGRATULATIONS!

⦿

