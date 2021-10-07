Kuami Eugene drops ‘Bunker’ Off His ‘Afro-Highlife’ EP on Friday

PlugTimes.com October 7, 2021
Kuami Eugene afro-highlife

Kuami Eugene release ‘Bunker’, the first single off his much-awaited ‘Afro-Highlife’ EP on Friday, October 8, 2021.

The Ghanaian musician makes this announcement barely five (5) after hinting of his EP for the year.

Kuami Eugene’s ‘Bunker’ is expected to be an instant hit, as arguably all songs he has dropped are.

It also comes around the time, the Lynx Entertainment act spills the bean about releasing hit songs from now till end of the year.

On Thursday, he tweets: “#BUNKER off the #AfroHighLife EP Drops This Friday.”

The ‘Dollar On You’ hitmaker will today be on the Kalyjay’s Space hosted by Ghanaian social media influencer Kalyjay on Twitter, as part of the promo.

Kuami Eugene afro-highlife

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

