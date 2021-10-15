Kumi Guitar involved in a Near-fatal Accident

Ghanaian highlife musician Kumi Guitar has been involved in a near-death accident.

The unfortunate incident occurred at the Kasoa barrier in the night of Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Kumi Guitar was returning to Accra following an engagement in the Central region of Ghana.

An articulator truck hit the Zylofon Music act’s Hyundai Sonata car from behind.

PlugTimes.com also understands he sustained some minor injuries and pains on parts of her body.

This news source can also add that Kumi Guitar is recuperating.

He confirms this news with video and photos from the accident scene and a message with the prayer hand emoji.

“All I can say is Thank you Jehovah for my life. Am still alive,” he shares.

This comes barely three (3) weeks after he witnessed a similar accident during his usual rounds.

