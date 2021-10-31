Nigerian-American artist Tund3 teams up with Bad Boy Timz for ‘Roxanne’

At the start of October, Nigerian-American artist Tund3 opened for Omah Lay in Hollywood, Florida, during the Purple Tour. Before then, the Florida-based multifaceted artist linked up with fellow Nigerian recording artist Bad Boy Timz for made with the independent woman in mind.

“It’s a record about a woman looking to do her [own] things without permission/consent and at the expense of her man,” Tund3 explained, and when it came to working with BadBoy Timz, he said, “I would say, is a pleasure and was actually very easy. Being an avid lover of music like I am, and after meeting through a mutual friend, he heard the song unreleased and was interested in getting on it and sent the verse back within a couple of hours—a very fast worker. My producer Dennis G sound discovered the beat and sent it to me directly and knew it was a banger; the upbeat and hard-hitting claps in the song would make anybody get up and dance.”

Listen to Tund3‘s latest Afrobeats track, now in rotation in North America, below, and be on the lookout for more releases in the future.

Source: Richardine Bartee

