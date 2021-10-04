Sarfoa wins Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

Sarfoa has been crowned winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 at the grand finale in Accra.

The Ashanti Region’s rep to GMB 2021 beauty contest takes over from GMB 2020 winner Naa.

Sarfoa faced stiff competition from five (5) other beautiful and intelligent ladies for the ultimate crown, car, and cash.

They include Mfodwo (Bono), Setor (Volta), Akosua (Oti), Wedaga (Upper East), and Manu (Western).

Real name Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah, she passionately delivered a solid presentation on her prisons project ‘The Agenda Briff’.

In the end, Mfodwo, Akosua, and Wedaga won the 6th, 5th and 4th positions respectively at the event held at the National Theatre in Accra on Sunday.

The 3rd and 2nd positions went to Manu and Setor respectively as the season ends, after 13-weeks of entertainment, education and information.

The six (6) finalists opened up the show with carefully weaved individual presentations.

The second round was a Q&A session where contestants answered question they pick before their unifying presentation on mental health.

Her win means, this is Ashanti Region’s second crown from the competition, and it comes exactly ten (10) years after Akua GMB won in 2011.

Congratulations Sarfoa 🎉🎉 Presentation of the car to the winner of the #GMB2021 #rediscoveringtruebeauty pic.twitter.com/fOtBBGlyyD — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) October 4, 2021

Among her list of prizes, Sarfoa wins a car, GHs10,000.00, an all-expense paid trip abroad, and more.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 grand finale saw performances from Abiana, Cina Soul, Adina, and Sefa.

It was umpired by Fritz Baffour, Jane Sunkwa-Mills, Dzigbordi Kwaku, and guest judge Linda Ampah.

Hosted by Anita Akua Akuffo and Cookie Tee, DJ Faculty was on the 1s and 2s, to make sure the venue is plugged with the finest playlists.

