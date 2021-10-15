Shatta Wale: Le$bians and G@ys Should Feel Free

Shatta Wale adds his voice to the LGBTQI+ discussions that is currently ongoing in Ghana.

According to the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician, there is the need for every gay and lesbian to feel free.

He makes this known during while taking his turn on ‘Kaylyjay’s Space’ on Twitter, on Friday night.

The ‘Agradaa’ crooner also acknowledges that he has fans who are.

“It’s a free world and we have to know how to fight for our rights. I have fans who are lesbians and gays. I love them because recently I was being styled a g@y person,” he says.

Shatta Wale adds that “I will tell every gay and le$bian person to feel free.”

