Tiwa Savage finally Reacts to Leaked Tape

PlugTimes.com October 19, 2021
Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage replies blackmailer(s) with regards to her leaked tape that has since gone viral on Monday night.

The ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner acknowledges how strong has continues to be despite the issues.

She has been able to successfully controlled the narrative since coming out about it during her recent interview in the States.

Tiwa Savage also jabs the person(s) in possession of the tape for thinking she would be destroyed or ashamed about it.

SEE PHOTOS: Salma Mumin Skins it for the Culture

She makes this known in an Instagram Story post shared on Monday.

She writes: “You hated how I was able to control the narrative and get ahead of a story before it consumed me and how I’m able to joke on stage about something you taught should destroy me and make me feel ashamed.”

“You must knock my head when you see me otherwise…,” she adds.

Tiwa Savage continues to go about her normal duties.

She is currently promoting her latest song which features Brandy.

Tiwa Savage reply leaked tape

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

