VIDEO: Adele – Easy On Me

PlugTimes.com October 14, 2021
Adele drops the official music video to ‘Easy On Me’, her much talked-about single.

The music video is mainly produced in monochrome and directed by Xavier Dolan.

Stream and enjoy ‘Easy On Me’ by Adele below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

