VIDEO: Ghanaian Pastor Caught Doing the Unexpected to a Member in Church

Day in, day out we are inundated with a number of unanticipated events happening inside places that are meant to be holy.

Such incidents continue to occur and the light at the end of the tunnel is very dim.

It happens all over the world and Ghana is of no exception, with regards with the issue at hand.

A Ghanaian pastor has been caught in the act, doing what is so unexpected and social media has reacted to this.

In a video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the pastor [unidentified] is seen in quite am uncompromising position with a young lady believed to be a member of his church.

The pastor and the lady settle it right behind the pulpit that sits on the altar of the church.

